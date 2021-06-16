Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $50.04. Strattec Security shares last traded at $49.04, with a volume of 11,329 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $189.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Strattec Security by 136.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Strattec Security during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Strattec Security during the first quarter worth $47,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Strattec Security by 22.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

