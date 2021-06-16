StrongHands Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, StrongHands has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $532,102.85 and approximately $60.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,571,448,134 coins and its circulating supply is 17,158,253,780 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.