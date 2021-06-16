Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

SMLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE SMLP traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.69. 53,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,054. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.51 million, a P/E ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.26.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. Research analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,191,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 50,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

