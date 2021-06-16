Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.35. Sunrun posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $4.56 on Wednesday, reaching $47.73. 17,195,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,177,828. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.43.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $300,910.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $163,914.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,132 shares of company stock valued at $12,904,111. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.