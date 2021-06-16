Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Up 52.4% in May

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the May 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 38,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,944. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09. Suntory Beverage & Food has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $21.06.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Suntory Beverage & Food from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. The company offers mineral water, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, RTD tea, carbonated beverages, functional drinks, fruit juices, and processed food.

