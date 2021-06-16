SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Update

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 898,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 13th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $154,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,884,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,411,788.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 3,788 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 539,633 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,873. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth $5,122,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 139.1% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 208,600 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,295,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $330.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 11,106.87%. Research analysts anticipate that SuRo Capital will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 219.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is currently -1,234.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSSS shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

