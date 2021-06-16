sUSD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $30.64 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $208.48 million and approximately $30.64 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00023535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.58 or 0.00760042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00083119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.13 or 0.07740967 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 207,411,504 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

