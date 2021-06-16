Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,200 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 138,308 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $219,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. The firm had revenue of $101.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,060. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

