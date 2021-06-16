Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,200 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.07% of PagerDuty worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PD. CIBC increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $334,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,465 shares of company stock worth $2,777,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PD opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.