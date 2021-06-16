Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,900 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 251,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth $8,544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 158,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

