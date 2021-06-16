Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCMWY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Swisscom stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

