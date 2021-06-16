Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCMWY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th.
Shares of Swisscom stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
