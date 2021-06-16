Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Switch were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,589 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth approximately $19,951,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,128,000 after purchasing an additional 269,980 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 289,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 170,394 shares during the period. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 88.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 244,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $5,232,240.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,975.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,345,576 shares of company stock worth $26,693,891 in the last ninety days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

