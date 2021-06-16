Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Switch were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Switch by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Switch by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Switch by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 88.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWCH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,345,576 shares of company stock valued at $26,693,891. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

