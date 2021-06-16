Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider John F. Runkel, Jr. Sells 4,237 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Synopsys stock opened at $264.09 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.22 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.