Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,042,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,714,000 after purchasing an additional 660,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,139,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 497,395 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 781,250 shares during the period.

SYRS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,666. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $345.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.