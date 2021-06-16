Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $78.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of -158.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

