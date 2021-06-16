T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.83.

TTOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,683,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,005,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 800,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 339,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTOO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,237,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $199.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.25. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 796.57% and a negative net margin of 188.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

