TaaS (TAAS) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00060569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.43 or 0.00760993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00082724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.36 or 0.07686531 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

