Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.36% from the company’s current price.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $25.98 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $985.08 million and a P/E ratio of -7.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.86.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after buying an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.