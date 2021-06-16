TCTC Holdings LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $229.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,559,564. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $136.29 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

