TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 470.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after buying an additional 97,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eaton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.60. 7,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,661. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.