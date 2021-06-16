TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 70 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 591,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $83,664,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American Express by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 403,958 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $57,135,000 after acquiring an additional 74,146 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Nixon Capital LLC increased its position in American Express by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 104,156 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 251.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $131,370,000 after acquiring an additional 664,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.94. 34,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.56. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.11.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

