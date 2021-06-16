Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $2,065,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 7,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,007.78 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $519.17 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,141.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price target on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,239.53.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total value of $2,560,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,089 shares of company stock worth $32,908,234. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

