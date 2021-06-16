Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.44 Million Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The business had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

