Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 17,271 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,271 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.45. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $67.82 and a one year high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

