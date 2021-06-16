Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 37,018 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,018 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,583,000 after buying an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after buying an additional 155,117 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after buying an additional 154,648 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

NYSE:AFG opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.94. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.87.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $14.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,773 shares of company stock worth $27,002,127 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.