Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Receives €2.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.71 ($3.19).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on O2D shares. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

ETR O2D traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €2.28 ($2.69). 2,282,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of €2.75 ($3.24).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

