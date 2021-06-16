Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 43,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,874. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

