TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$27.91. TELUS shares last traded at C$27.80, with a volume of 1,687,650 shares.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The firm has a market cap of C$37.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.46.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.248191 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.26%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

