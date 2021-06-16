TerraCredit Market Cap Tops $13.03 Million (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $13.03 million and approximately $2,000.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

