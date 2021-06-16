Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Up 42.6% in May

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the May 13th total of 120,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

TBNK opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $243.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 97.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

