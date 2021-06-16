Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $607.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,870,156. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $649.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.84, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.43 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

