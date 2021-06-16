Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Raised by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1,072.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 66,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.75. 227,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,696. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $173.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

