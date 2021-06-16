TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Down 27.7% in May

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 307,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the May 13th total of 424,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn acquired 10,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Also, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 715,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,235,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,290,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 2,166.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC grew its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,565,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 215,682 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.20.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

