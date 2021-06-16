Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) versus Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Critical Contrast

Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) and Azul (NYSE:AZUL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and Azul’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.07 -$387.77 million N/A N/A Azul $1.12 billion 10.32 -$2.10 billion ($7.83) -3.53

Thai Airways International Public has higher revenue and earnings than Azul.

Profitability

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and Azul’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A Azul -130.47% N/A -31.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Azul shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azul has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Thai Airways International Public and Azul, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Azul 3 3 4 0 2.10

Azul has a consensus target price of $31.57, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. Given Azul’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Azul is more favorable than Thai Airways International Public.

Summary

Thai Airways International Public beats Azul on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thai Airways International Public

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; tourism business; and information technology for travel services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Azul

Azul S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities. Azul S.A. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

