The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,384.86 ($70.35).

BKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,609 ($60.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,902 ($64.04). The stock’s fifty day moving average is £137.30.

In other news, insider William Jackson bought 1,000 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, for a total transaction of £45,900 ($59,968.64). Also, insider Rachel Downey bought 410 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, with a total value of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

