The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,175.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer outpaced the industry in the past year. It reported better-than-expected top and bottom-line results in first-quarter 2021 on strong shipments and depletions growth. This marked the 12th straight quarter of double-digit depletions growth, on strength in Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea brands. The company raised its volumes and earnings view for 2021, based on positive first-quarter and robust current trends. The upbeat view for 2021 is also driven by expectations of continued momentum in Truly and Twisted Tea brands as well as innovations. Moreover, the company expects the on-premise business to significantly improve in 2021 as restrictions are slowly lifted. However, significant reduction in keg demand from the on-premise channel, higher production costs, and increased labor costs at its breweries remain headwinds.”

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

SAM has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded The Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,256.20.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $1,007.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,141.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $519.17 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,089 shares of company stock valued at $32,908,234. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.