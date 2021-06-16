The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The Brink’s stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.67. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,847. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.09 and a beta of 1.56. The Brink’s has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.60.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

