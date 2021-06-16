The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 59,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Dixie Group were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 600.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXYN stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.87. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

