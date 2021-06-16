The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,265 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.63% of The E.W. Scripps worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSP. Huber Research raised The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,541. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.12. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

