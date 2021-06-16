The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18.
About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
