The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFN. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in The India Fund by 60.9% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The India Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the first quarter worth about $320,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

