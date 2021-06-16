The Joint Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,360 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,300% compared to the typical volume of 140 put options.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $192,860.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,690.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Insiders sold 503,047 shares of company stock valued at $34,582,384 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in The Joint by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Joint by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Joint by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of JYNT stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.55. 384,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,720. The Joint has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $78.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

