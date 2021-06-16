The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,683 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKC opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.56. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

