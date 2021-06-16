The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cortland Bancorp by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cortland Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CLDB opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cortland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Cortland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings, money market, and checking accounts.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cortland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.