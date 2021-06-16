The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

CX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

Shares of CX opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

