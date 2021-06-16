The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 287.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BECN. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.