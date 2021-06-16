The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 7.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $3,468,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

PGR stock opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.90.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

