The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWGAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS SWGAY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.46. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

