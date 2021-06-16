The Toronto-Dominion Bank Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.99 Per Share (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.69. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.02.

TD stock opened at C$87.50 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$57.44 and a one year high of C$89.12. The stock has a market cap of C$159.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$85.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.67%.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$86.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$800,461.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total transaction of C$12,104,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,827,208.32. Insiders have sold a total of 203,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,838,857 in the last three months.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.