The Transfer Token (TTT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.70 Billion

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for $16.17 or 0.00041615 BTC on popular exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $5.40 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00039607 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,031,614 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

